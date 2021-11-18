NFF responds to rumours of Super Eagles coach Rohr's reported sacking

The Nigeria Football Federation Football has discussed reports that Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has been relieved of his duty as the national team handler.

Rohr has been with the three-time African champions since August 2016 and in May 2020, he agreed on a two-and-a-half-year contract extension.

The 61-year-old has recently come under heavy criticism from Nigerians after the Super Eagles struggled to advance from Group C in the second round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

On Tuesday, Nigeria endured a nervy game at the Teslim Balogun Stadium as they held Cape Verde Islands to a 1-1 draw, to finish as group leaders.

Prior to the draw, fans complained about the Super Eagles’ ‘unconvincing’ performances and the NFF has now confirmed that they are studying the report of the Technical Committee which should decide the German coach’s future.

“The Board of the NFF is studying the report of the Technical Committee, which it submitted after the match against Cape Verde in Lagos on Tuesday,” Pinnick was quoted by the NFF media.

“There are a number of possibilities but we have not taken a decision to sack Gernot Rohr. I want to assure that whatever decision is eventually taken will be one that will please the generality of Nigerians.

“Mr Rohr has a contract with the NFF and there is a procedure for disengagement. If we get to that bridge, both parties will look at the contract and see what has to be done both ways.

“The Super Eagles squad is a national asset and we are just fortunate to be in that space to take decisions. Any decision we take must be what will be acceptable to Nigerians from far and near.”

Rohr guided Nigeria to the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where they won bronze at the latter event.

He has also helped the West African country clinch a spot at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon which will commence in January.

The former Bordeaux coach currently has a record of 28 wins out of 54 matches with Nigeria and he is the most-capped coach in the national team's history.