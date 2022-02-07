NFF makes Peseiro U-turn, retains Eguavoen as Nigeria coach, Amuneke as assistant

Nigeria Football Federation has announced Augustine Eguavoen will remain Nigeria’s interim coach, thus, ending the possibility of Jose Peseiro taking charge as the next Super Eagles permanent boss.

Following the sacking of Gernot Rohr on the eve of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Eguavoen was saddled with the responsibility of leading the three-time African champions to Cameroon 2021.

At the biennial African football showpiece, the 56-year-old led the country to the Round of 16 – where they crashed out to Tunisia.

Even at that, NFF revealed he will continue at the helm of affairs as Nigeria prepare to take on Ghana in next month’s 2022 World Cup qualification play-offs.

Meanwhile, former Tanzania head coach Emmanuel Amuneke has been drafted as his immediate assistant with Salisu Yusuf named as second assistant coach and head coach of Nigeria’s Chan team.

Former Everton defender Joseph Yobo retains his role as third assistant coach while Aloysius Agu stays as goalkeeper trainer.

“The Nigeria Football Federation on Monday announced the reconstitution of the technical crew of the senior men national team, Super Eagles, with Augustine Eguavoen staying as interim technical adviser while former Nigeria World Cup star and former U20 coach, Emmanuel Amuneke is drafted in as immediate assistant to Eguavoen,” a statement from the NFF read.

“One of the most garlanded footballers to have come out of Nigeria, Amuneke scored both goals that won Nigeria the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations final match against Zambia in Tunis, scored the goal that won Nigeria and Africa’s first Olympic football gold medal in 1996 and played in the 1994 and 1996 Fifa World Cup finals, scoring two goals in USA 94.

“As coach, the electrifying winger qualified Tanzania for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt and led the Taifa Stars in the finals. He is a member of both the Fifa and Caf Technical Study Groups.”

NFF had announced that Peseiro will take charge of the West Africans after the 2021 Afcon.

The 61-year-old previously worked at Panathinaikos, Real Madrid, Sporting CP, Al Ahly, Braga and most recently as the Venezuela national team coach – a role he left in August over unpaid salary.