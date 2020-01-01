NFF has no issues with Nigeria coach Rohr - Dikko

The Franco-German tactician has been at the centre of an alleged contract dispute with the Nigerian football governing body

NFF vice-president Shehu Dikko has claimed the governing body has no issues with Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr over a new contract.

The former Burkina Faso boss who has been in charge of the Super Eagles since August 2016 was recently given conditions for a new contract by NFF President Amaju Pinnick which includes living in Nigeria and getting paid in Naira rather than Dollars.

This caused a division in some quarters, with some of the opinion Rohr is not being treated well by the NFF.

The 66-year old German has insisted he is keen to continue with Nigeria and has rejected offers from other countries just to remain with the West African giants.

“I don’t understand why the recent pronouncement by NFF President, Amaju Pinnick is creating a lot of controversies," Dikko was quoted as saying in Guardian Nigeria.

“The president since January at different fora has announced this guideline during interactions with journalists.

“The guidelines were there for Rohr to follow before he got his contract to coach the Super Eagles. Telling him that he will be paid in naira is the country’s financial policy.

“The NFF does not in any way have issues with Rohr. In fact, the coach has done a good job with the Super Eagles by assembling young and disciplined players eager to give a good account of themselves since he took charge of the Super Eagles."

Rohr ended Nigeria's six-year absence at the Africa Cup of Nations where they finished third at the 2019 edition in Egypt.

He also led the Super Eagles to a sixth World Cup appearance where they finished third in Group D behind Croatia and intercontinental rivals Argentina.