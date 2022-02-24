NFF apologises for Super Falcons delay in Abuja airport after Wafcon qualification

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has expressed its apology to the players and officials of the Super Falcons after they were delayed at the airport for over three hours.

The 11-time African champions arrived from Abidjan on Thursday morning after defeating Ivory Coast 1-0 (3-0 on aggregate) to qualify for the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Upon their arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Randy Waldrum's side were delayed for issues regarding coronavirus protocols with the team requested to have another round of routine tests after having one less than 24 hours in Ivory Coast.

The NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi regretted the delay and he explained the situation that led to the hold-up in the nation’s capital.

“It was an unfortunate incident, because we had our protocol officers on ground at the airport and they did the needful before the team arrived,” Sanusi told the NFF website.

“We are a responsible organization and the various National Teams have been going out and returning to Nigeria since these Covid-19 protocols, procedures and guidelines started. We have never been caught napping.

Article continues below

“The issue had to do with Covid-19 protocols and we had no control over how things would be approached by the officials in charge at the airport each time. In this particular case, we fulfilled our part of the requirements.

“However, some other group of individuals arrived at the same time as the Super Falcons’ contingent and were bent on circumventing the process, and this compelled the health officials to adopt stern measures and even lock up some of their offices.

“It was beyond us, but we have already apologized to our players and officials over this incident.”