Neymar posts touching tribute to TV star Luana Andrade after her death aged just 29

Neymar posted a touching tribute after the tragic death of Brazilian TV star Luana Andrade, who passed away at 29.

Brazilian influencer and TV star Andrade passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest following a liposuction surgery on her knee.

Neymar, who was a close friend of Andrade expressed his condolences to her family.

He wrote on his Instagram story: "Sad day with two very bad news. First it was the attack that Bru's [Bruna Biancardi's] parents suffered, but thank God everyone is fine!

"Secondly, the death of a friend. My condolences to the whole family, may God receive Luana with open arms."

Neymar's girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi, and their daughter were also targeted in an armed burglary at their apartment in Brazil. Biancardi's parents were held hostage during this terrifying ordeal.

Meanwhile, Andrade's boyfriend, Joao Hadad, also posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, reflecting on their relationship and the profound impact the TV host had on those close to her.

Hadad wrote: "I am torn apart and living my biggest nightmare. A part of me left. We built a beautiful story and lived our dreams intensely,' he added. 'In addition to being a girlfriend, you are and will always be a partner beyond life, my love. … You are my light, princess. I ask that you continue to watch over me and all of us from above. I will always love you, from now until eternity!"