Neymar returned from World Cup 'in pain' & PSG star is still lacking 'fluidity', reveals Galtier

Neymar returned from the World Cup "in pain" and still lacks "fluidity", Paris Saint-Germain boss Christophe Galtier has revealed.

PSG won 7-0 against Pays de Cassel

Neymar scored and assisted two goals

Galtier reveals he is yet to reach full fitness

WHAT HAPPENED? Although Kylian Mbappe stole the show with five goals in PSG's dominant 7-0 win over Pays de Cassel in the French Cup, Neymar also put in an impressive performance on Monday night. He was deployed in the number 10 position by Galtier and he split open the defence on several occasions, eventually ending the night with one goal and two assists. However, Galtier revealed after the game that the Brazilian returned from Qatar World Cup duty nursing bruised ankles, and is not yet back to top condition.

WHAT THEY SAID: "His ankles were a little bruised at Worlds and have been treated. Coming back, he was still in pain. He makes a lot of effort. He has not regained all his fluidity in the game," the PSG boss told reporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Galtier went on to admit that he warned Neymar about a potential red card after his fiery first half showing against Pays de Cassel. "I spoke to Neymar at half-time to make sure he would be calmer in the second half," he said. "They (Neymar and Mbappe) combined a lot, looked for each other a lot. They achieved some interesting things. I felt they needed to play and replay together."

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? The Brazil international will hope to be in his best possible shape when PSG host Reims in Ligue 1 on Sunday.