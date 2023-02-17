Manager Christophe Galtier has tried to calm things down at Paris Saint-Germain amid Kylian Mbappe's comments seemingly aimed at Neymar's lifestyle.

PSG lost three games in a row

Neymar antics being questioned

Galtier defended the Brazilian

WHAT HAPPENED? The French club recently lost 1-0 at home to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 matchup. Just hours after the defeat, Neymar was spotted playing poker and visiting McDonald’s, and his behaviour has come under heavy scrutiny of late.

WHAT THEY SAID: Galtier told reporters: “What Kylian said in the mixed zone is exactly what he said in the locker room. Words of great maturity so that everyone remains mobilized. They are welcome.

"I’m not going to associate Kylian’s statement with the photo of Ney in a fast-food restaurant. I spoke with Ney; I told him what I thought. He has the right, on his day off, to play poker, which he loves. I told him what I thought of this photo that came out. There is no confusion to be made.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After that defeat in the Champions League, Mbappe had seemingly aimed a dig at his teammate, saying: “Our players have to be in good health for the return leg. Everyone needs to eat and sleep well. We’re going to work, get everyone back and get there to qualify.”

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? If he can't get his act together soon, PSG and Galtier may eventually lose patience with Neymar, who could be on the move to England with Chelsea recently linked.