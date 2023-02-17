Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has reportedly been offered to Premier League giants Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Forward moved to France in 2017

Tied to a long-term contract

Said to be keen on Premier League experience

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international forward – who moved to France from Barcelona in a record-breaking €222 million (£198m/$236m) transfer during the summer of 2017 - is tied to a contract through to 2025 and has registered 17 goals and 16 assists through 28 appearances this season, but he has does not boast the best of relationships with PSG’s fan base and continues to see questions asked of his value to the collective cause at Parc des Princes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The reigning Ligue 1 champions would be open to the idea of parting with the South American if a suitable buyer could be found, with 90min claiming that leading sides in England have been approached regarding potential interest in the 31-year-old.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Newcastle, who now have billionaire owners at the helm, have also been sounded out, with Neymar said to be keen on experiencing life in the Premier League before the day comes to hang up his boots. The superstar's name is said to have been raised during recent discussions between PSG’s board and Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly, with Foot Mercato now claiming that his representatives have also met with the Blues, while Manchester United and Liverpool are expected to be in the market for attacking and creative reinforcements in the next transfer window.

WHAT NEXT? Neymar will hope to recapture his best form when PSG host Lille in Ligue 1 on Sunday, with Les Parisiens winless in their last three games and pressure mounting on manager Christophe Galtier.