Neymar is technically better than Messi & Ronaldo - Cafu

Brazil legend Cafu has expressed his belief that Neymar is "technically better" than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Neymar has enjoyed a stellar career since bursting onto the scene at Santos in 2009, establishing himself among Europe's elite at Barcelona before becoming the most expensive player in history by joining Paris Saint-Germain.

It has been suggested that the 28-year-old's attitude has prevented him from reaching even greater heights, but Cafu still holds him in higher esteem than Messi and Ronaldo in terms of individual ability.

The former Brazil captain compared Neymar with his PSG team-mate and a Manchester United talisman during an interview with Marca, while insisting that his compatriot only needs to improve in one area.

"Neymar is technically better than Messi, better than Cristiano Ronaldo, but he must assume the responsibility of a leader," said Cafu.

"One must dedicate themselves 100 per cent to football, I'm not better than Neymar, but I am better than other right-backs because I dedicated myself to that.

"He [Neymar] has to become a captain."

Neymar's career achievements

Neymar has won 24 trophies across his 12-year club career, including eight league titles and the Champions League.

The Brazilian playmaker has scored 265 goals in 447 games to date, with 90 of those efforts coming in a PSG shirt.

Cafu on Dani Alves' return to Barca

Cafu has also weighed in on Dani Alves' impending return to Barca, with the 38-year-old set to rejoin the club in January after five years away.

The former right-back admits that Alves is a more well-rounded player than he was and still feels he has a lot to offer the Blaugrana.

"Dani Alves is better than me and will give Barcelona a lot with his experience," Cafu told EFE. "Despite his age, he is in perfect physical condition. He will be a great signing for Barcelona."

