Neymar is my heir, says Brazil legend Ronaldinho

The former Selecao star is happy to see the PSG attacker shine for the national team and backed Kylian Mbappe to win the Ballon d'Or

Ronaldinho has dubbed Neymar his heir as the star of the Brazil team.

The 2005 Ballon d'Or winner was an icon for the national team and helped guide them to World Cup glory in 2002 and the Copa America in 1999.

Brazil have not been able to replicate that level of success since the former Paris Saint-Germain star retired, but Neymar can help them claim a second consecutive Copa America crown when they meet Argentina in the final on Saturday night.

What has been said?

Ronaldinho believes the 29-year-old attacker has taken his place as Brazil's hero, telling France Football : "Yes, without a doubt, he's my heir.

"He's our main player, the idol of the Brazilians.

"He hasn't lost his daring, his dribbling, and it's always a pleasure to see him on the pitch."

Ronaldinho tips Mbappe for Ballon d'Or

Ronaldinho has also been impressed by Kylian Mbappe's impact for PSG and France.

He has backed the World Cup winner to follow in his footsteps by winning the Ballon d'Or in the future.

"He reminds me a bit of Ronaldo. I love this child. He's a great player, very talented," he added.

"He has all the qualities to conquer the Ballon d'Or. I like to see him play, especially when Neymar plays with him.

"In terms of top players, Paris is very well served."

