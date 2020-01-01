Neymar injury not as bad as first feared as PSG star receives positive scan results

The Brazilian superstar left the pitch in tears during the French champions' top-of-the-table clash against Lyon at the weekend

Neymar has received positive scan results after picking up an ankle injury, with the issue not as bad as first feared by Paris Saint-Germain's medical staff.

The forward was stretchered off the pitch towards the end of PSG's 1-0 defeat against Lyon at Parc des Princes on Sunday.

The Brazilian went down after a strong tackle from Thiago Mendes, who was subsequently sent off after a VAR review.

The 28-year-old was left in tears after the challenge, and reports suggesting he had suffered a broken ankle were widespread after the final whistle.

Thomas Tuchel was unable to confirm the full extent of the issue in his post-match interview as he told reporters: "He's with the doctors and we have to wait for the exams tomorrow."

PSG have now confirmed that Neymar has avoided a serious fracture, with the final results of a scan on Monday showing that he has only sustained an ankle sprain.

The French champions had less positive news about Abou Diallo, though, with the defender set to be out of action until the new year after picking up a hamstring injury during the loss to Lyon.

An official statement on PSG's website reads: "The medical examinations carried out on Neymar Jr are reassuring following his twisted ankle in Sunday's game against Lyon. Further examinations will be carried out in 48 hours.

"Abou Diallo suffered a hamstring lesion in Sunday's game and will return to competition in early January."

Neymar will likely be unavailable for selection when Tuchel's side play host to Lorient on Wednesday, but supporters will hope that a talismanic figure can return to full fitness in time for a top-of-the-table clash with Lille four days later.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions have slipped to third in the standings, but Lille and Lyon are only one point clear at the summit after 14 fixtures.

Neymar had been enjoying a strong start to the campaign, with three goals and three assists recorded through seven domestic appearances.

He also hit a stunning hat-trick in PSG's 5-1 Champions League win against Istanbul Basaksehir last Wednesday, which sealed their place in the round of 16, but was far less effective against Lyon at the weekend.