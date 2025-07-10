Next Posh & Becks? Coleen’s plan for Rooney documentary as Man Utd legend Wayne joins wife on £10m Disney+ show

Coleen Rooney hopes a Disney+ documentary will see her and Wayne viewed “in the same way” as Abbey Clancy, Peter Crouch, Victoria and David Beckham.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Rooneys have signed up for a 10-part series with global streaming giants that will lift the lid on their private lives. Cameras will be welcomed behind the scenes as fans are given a glimpse of what Manchester United legend Wayne and his wife Coleen are all about.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here runner-up Coleen is said to have been the driving force behind putting a reality show in place, with one of English football’s most famous WAGs continuing to see her stock soar.

Article continues below

Getty/ITV

THE GOSSIP

Coleen’s earning potential is now said to have outstripped Wayne’s, as he returns to punditry following more failed managerial stints at Birmingham and Plymouth. The Rooneys are now exploring other ways to build and maintain their brand.

WHAT A SOURCE SAID

A source has told Heat: “Coleen sees this new Disney show as the rebranding of the Rooneys and she is taking complete control of it. Being on I’m A Celeb last year gave her so much more confidence. She wants her and Wayne to be seen in the same way as couples like Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch, and Victoria and David Beckham.”

Getty

TELL ME MORE

The insider added on Coleen’s ambition: “This is just the start for her. They’re both 40 in the next year and she wants them to be taken seriously – she sees this as a complete fresh start. She doesn’t want any more talk about Wayne’s bad behaviour or Wagatha Christie – that’s in the past.”

WHAT NEXT FOR ROONEY?

Wayne Rooney, who seemingly has no desire to rush back into coaching, is said to have been lined up for an £800,000 deal that will see him become a regular panelist on the new era of Match of the Day - with Gary Lineker having walked away from hosting duties there.