Next Burnley manager: Kompany in talks after Man City legend leaves Anderlecht

The former defender is among the candidates to take over at the Clarets despite their relegation to the Championship

Former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany has left Anderlecht and GOAL can confirm that he is a leading contender to take over at Burnley.

The Belgian club announced his departure by mutual consent on Wednesday after two seasons with the club at which he started his playing career.

Kompany, 36, is understood to have had talks with Burnley despite the club being relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the season.

Will Kompany join Burnley?

The Clarets have been looking for a permanent manager since Sean Dyche left in April, although caretaker manager Mike Jackson almost kept them in the Premier League.

Kompany made the north west of England his home during 11 years at City and his wife Carla is from Manchester.

However, there are understood to be other candidates on the shortlist for the job, while reports suggest that Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach would be interested in taking Kompany as their coach.

Why is Kompany leaving?

The former Belgium captain took over as player-coach at Anderlecht after leaving City in the summer of 2019 and took them to third in the league and runners-up in the Belgian Cup final this season.

But in a statement the club said: "The club and the coach have analysed the past season and discussed the plans for the future. The two parties have decided to part ways in mutual consent. This decision was taken with a lot of mutual respect and gratitude for everything that has been achieved together."

Kompany added: "Today only one feeling prevails: I am proud that I was able to start this new chapter at the club of my heart. I have now been a player and a coach of RSC Anderlecht, but above all I remain a loyal fan.”

How appealing is Burnley?

Relegated to the Championship for the first time since 2016, Burnley should be among the favourites to make an instant return.

However, recent accounts confirmed the club will have to make a "significant" payment on a loan because of relegation.

Defender James Tarkowski is set to leave on a free transfer while there is likely to be interest in Maxwell Cornet and Nick Pope in the summer.

