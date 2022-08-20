Newcastle United vs Man City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Pep Guardiola's men made a perfect start to their title defence as they face the only other side yet to concede a goal this season

Manchester City are chasing the summit spot as they look to record their third consecutive Premier League win when they take on Newcastle United, on Sunday.

Eddie Howe saw his men held to a goalless stalemate at Brighton & Hove Albion before overcoming Nottingham Forest 2-0 as the Magpies will want to improve on their 11th spot finish last season.

If Newcastle have made additions such as goalkeeper Nick Pope and defender Sven Botman, City have brought in Erling Haaland to break opponents' defenses.

While the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Community Shield wasn't an overall perfect start to the season for Guardiola's side, Newcastle await their challenge at St. James' Park, with GOAL on hand to deliver all of the information you need to keep up to date with events.

Newcastle United vs Man City date & kick-off time

Game: Newcastle United vs Man City Date: August 21, 2022 Kick-off: 4:30pm BST / 11:30am ET

How to watch Newcastle United vs Man City on TV & live stream online

Bournemouth’s Premier League clash with Arsenal will be broadcast in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, while also being made available to stream on Sky Go.

In the United States, the game can be watched on NBC and streamed through Peacock Premium.

Country TV channel Live stream UK Sky Sports Main Event/Premier League Sky Go US NBC Peacock Premium

Newcastle United squad & team news

A late fitness test should ascertain the availability of Ryan Fraser and Emil Krafth, but midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is definitely out injured for this tie.

No other expected changes, with new signing Sven Botman continuing in defense, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton in the middle and Callum Wilson in attack with Chris Wood to deputise in that position.

Newcastle United possible XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Almiron, Joelinton, Guimaraes, Willock, Saint-Maximin; Wilson

Position Players Goalkeepers Dúbravka, Darlow, Gillespie, Pope Defenders Dummett, Schär, Lascelles, Lewis, Trippier, Krafth, Fernández, Manquillo, Burn, Botman, Targett, Watts Midfielders Shelvey, Ritchie, Fraser, Murphy, Almirón, Willock, S Longstaff, Guimarães, M Longstaff, Anderson Forwards Joelinton, Wilson, Saint-Maximin, Wood

Man City squad & team news

City will continue without Aymeric Laporte but Guardiola should be content with Nathan Ake unless he wants to bring in John Stones from kick-off, alongside Ruben Dias.

Kevin De Bruyne is the key creative figure with Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan completing the midfield pack, and options such as Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland in attack.

Man City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden