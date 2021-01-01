Newcastle striker Wilson ruled out for remainder of 2020-21 season due to hamstring injury

The Magpies frontman will sit out the club's final three fixtures of the campaign due to an issue picked up in last week's win at Leicester City

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson has been ruled out of action for the remainder of the 2020-21 season due to a hamstring injury.

Wilson scored twice in Newcastle's impressive 4-2 victory at high-flying Leicester City last week which ultimately ensured their Premier League safety, with 18th place Fulham's relegation confirmed after their 2-0 defeat to Burnley on Monday.

However, the Magpies have now revealed that the 29-year-old picked up a knock during the clash at the King Power Stadium that will keep him out of their final three fixtures.

What's been said?

A statement on Newcastle's Twitter account reads: “Callum Wilson will miss the final three games of the 2020/21 season after injuring his hamstring during Friday's win over Leicester City. Speedy recovery, @CallumWilson.”

What games will Wilson sit out?

Newcastle could finish as high as 12th in the Premier League standings if they pick up maximum points in their next three matches, starting with a home fixture against champions-elect Manchester City on Friday.

Steve Bruce will have to look at alternative options up front in the absence of Wilson, though, with the experienced forward also set to miss a clash with Sheffield United at St James' Park seven days later and a final day trip to Fulham on May 23.

How has Wilson performed for Newcastle this season?

Newcastle forked out £20 million ($28m) to sign Wilson from Bournemouth following the Cherries' relegation from the top-flight last summer, and he has quickly established himself as a fan favourite on Tyneside with his prolific form in the final third.

The England international has hit 12 goals in 26 Premier League outings to date for the Magpies, while also laying on five assists, and might have made an even greater contribution were it not for another hamstring injury that saw him sidelined for the first two months of 2021.

