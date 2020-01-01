Newcastle United

Newcastle Premier League fixtures: Full 2020-21 match schedule

Steve Bruce's side have a couple of testing runs of fixtures awaiting them in the new season

Newcastle United kick off the 2020-21 Premier League season with games against West Ham, Brighton and Tottenham.

Steve Bruce’s side will open their campaign with a trip to West Ham on Saturday, September 12 before Brighton are the first visitors to St James’ Park a week later.

There follows a return trip to the capital to tackle Tottenham, while Bruce’s former club Manchester United will head to the north east in October.

    Christmas is set to prove a testing time for Newcastle as they face Manchester City away on Boxing Day before a home date with champions Liverpool two days later, then Leicester in their opening game of 2021.

    February could also prove to be a tricky month for the Magpies as they will face Chelsea, Manchester United and Wolves in successive games.

    Sheffield United are the final visitors to St James’ Park before the season concludes with a trip to promoted Fulham on May 23.

    Check out Newcastle's Premier League fixture list for 2020-21 in full below.

    Newcastle United Premier League 2020-21 fixtures

    Date Time Match
    12/09/2020 15:00 West Ham United v Newcastle United
    19/09/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Brighton
    26/09/2020 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United
    03/10/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Burnley
    17/10/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Manchester United
    24/10/2020 15:00 Wolverhampton v Newcastle United
    31/10/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Everton
    07/11/2020 15:00 Southampton v Newcastle United
    21/11/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Chelsea
    28/11/2020 15:00 Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
    05/12/2020 15:00 Aston Villa v Newcastle United
    12/12/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion
    15/12/2020 19:45 Leeds United v Newcastle United
    19/12/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Fulham
    26/12/2020 15:00 Manchester City v Newcastle United
    28/12/2020 15:00 Newcastle United v Liverpool
    02/01/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Leicester City
    12/01/2021 19:45 Sheffield United v Newcastle United
    16/01/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Newcastle United
    27/01/2021 19:45 Newcastle United v Leeds United
    30/01/2021 15:00 Everton v Newcastle United
    03/02/2021 19:45 Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
    06/02/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Southampton
    13/02/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Newcastle United
    20/02/2021 15:00 Manchester United v Newcastle United
    27/02/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Wolverhampton
    06/03/2021 15:00 West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United
    13/03/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Aston Villa
    20/03/2021 15:00 Brighton v Newcastle United
    03/04/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur
    10/04/2021 15:00 Burnley v Newcastle United
    17/04/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v West Ham United
    24/04/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United
    01/05/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Arsenal
    08/05/2021 15:00 Leicester City v Newcastle United
    12/05/2021 19:45 Newcastle United v Manchester City
    15/05/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Sheffield United
    23/05/2021 16:00 Fulham v Newcastle United

