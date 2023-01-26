Newcastle star Joelinton fined £29,000 for drink-driving and issued 12-month driving ban

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton has been hit with a £29,000 fine and a 12-month driving ban after admitting to drink driving.

The 26-year-old was handed the punishment at Newcastle Magistrates Court on Thursday over events that took place on January 12.

The Brazilian was arrested at 01:20 GMT after police pulled over his Mercedes G-Wagen on Ponteland Road, Newcastle. He was found with 50mg per 100ml of breath on site which reduced to 43mg at Forth Banks police station, both of which are above the legal limit of 35mg.

Judge Paul Currer handed Joelinton both the fine and ban - which will be reduced to nine months if a rehabilitation course is completed - after taking into account the player's weekly wage of £43,000 ($53,300), adding a £2,000 ($2,500) surcharge and £85 ($105) in costs.

"You placed yourself in real jeopardy and it could have had disastrous consequences for the lives of others," Currer told the player. "I sincerely hope you have learned from this mistake and we don't see you in this court again."

Joelinton admitted to drinking two glasses of wine earlier in the evening and accepted the charges handed to him.

The Brazilian has been one of Eddie Howe's star performers in 2022-23, boasting four goals and two assists so far this season, with his most recent strike coming in Tuesday's narrow League Cup semi-final victory against Southampton.

Howe said on the matter back on January 13: "I think he understands his responsibilities. We're now in a position where we're supporting him, and we also understand as a football club the seriousness of the situation."

The Newcastle boss did not drop Joelinton after the charge, but the player's barrister told the court that he is now set to face disciplinary action from within the club.

Newcastle are next in action in their semi-final second-leg, hosting Southampton at St. James' Park on Tuesday.