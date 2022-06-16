Newcastle fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details
Newcastle will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with a home clash against Nottingham Forest.
Eddie Howe's side will then take on Brighton away before facing off against Manchester City at St. James' Park.
The Magpies finished 11th in the Premier League last season and will be hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start as they aim to push up the table and secure European football under their new owners.
GOAL brings you Newcastle's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.
Newcastle's Premier League 2022-23 fixture list
Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.
|Date
|Kick-off time
|Fixture
|06/08/2022
|15:00
|Newcastle v Nottingham Forest
|13/08/2022
|15:00
|Brighton v Newcastle
|20/08/2022
|15:00
|Newcastle v Manchester City
|27/08/2022
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Newcastle
|31/08/2022
|20:00
|Liverpool v Newcastle
|03/09/2022
|15:00
|Newcastle v Crystal Palace
|10/09/2022
|15:00
|West Ham v Newcastle
|17/09/2022
|15:00
|Newcastle v Bournemouth
|01/10/2022
|15:00
|Fulham v Newcastle
|08/10/2022
|15:00
|Newcastle v Brentford
|15/10/2022
|15:00
|Manchester United v Newcastle
|19/10/2022
|19:45
|Newcastle v Everton
|22/10/2022
|15:00
|Tottenham v Newcastle
|29/10/2022
|15:00
|Newcastle v Aston Villa
|05/11/2022
|15:00
|Southampton v Newcastle
|12/11/2022
|15:00
|Newcastle v Chelsea
|26/12/2022
|15:00
|Leicester v Newcastle
|31/12/2022
|15:00
|Newcastle v Leeds
|02/01/2023
|15:00
|Arsenal v Newcastle
|14/01/2023
|15:00
|Newcastle v Fulham
|21/01/2023
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Newcastle
|04/02/2023
|15:00
|Newcastle v West Ham
|11/02/2023
|15:00
|Bournemouth v Newcastle
|18/02/2023
|15:00
|Newcastle v Liverpool
|25/02/2023
|15:00
|Newcastle v Brighton
|04/03/2023
|15:00
|Manchester City v Newcastle
|11/03/2023
|15:00
|Newcastle v Wolverhampton
|18/03/2023
|15:00
|Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
|01/04/2023
|15:00
|Newcastle v Manchester United
|08/04/2023
|15:00
|Brentford v Newcastle
|15/04/2023
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Newcastle
|22/04/2023
|15:00
|Newcastle v Tottenham
|25/04/2023
|19:45
|Everton v Newcastle
|29/04/2023
|15:00
|Newcastle v Southampton
|06/05/2023
|15:00
|Newcastle v Arsenal
|13/05/2023
|15:00
|Leeds v Newcastle
|20/05/2023
|15:00
|Newcastle v Leicester
|28/05/2023
|16:00
|Chelsea v Newcastle
Newcastle tickets: Prices and how to buy
Tickets for Newcastle's Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.
You can find out more about buying tickets for Toon games on the official club website.