Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been forced to withdraw from Sweden's squad for this month's internationals because of injury.

Isak nursing knee injury from West Ham game

Newcastle striker assessed by Sweden staff

Withdraws from squad for upcoming Euro qualifier

WHAT HAPPENED? A knee injury forced Isak off early in Newcastle's recent Premier League draw with West Ham. He still linked up with Sweden ahead of the upcoming home friendly against Moldova and Euro 2024 qualifier in Belgium, with medical staff carrying out an assessment.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Alexander Isak leaves the men's national team's European Championship qualifying squad," a Sweden statement read.

"The Newcastle striker came to the gathering with an injury report from Sunday's match against West Ham and underwent an examination by the Swedish national team's medical team on Monday. After that, it is clear that Isak is not available for games next week and will miss the European Championship qualifier against Belgium next Monday."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The injury will come as a significant blow for Newcastle is Isak isn't fit by the time club football resumes. Signed for a club record £63m ($66.5m) in 2022, the young forward has been in fine form this season, scoring six times in seven Premier League appearances - plus the only goal as the Magpies knocked Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEWCASTLE? Eddie Howe's team don't play again until October 21 when Crystal Palace visit St James' Park. If Isak still isn't available, Callum Wilson will likely get the nod as he was described as the "natural replacement" for the Swede when he came on against West Ham.