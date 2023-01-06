Former Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Benoit Cauet believes Azzedine Ounahi would be an instant hit at Napoli.

Ounahi backed to succeed at Napoli due to his technical ability

Former Inter midfielder Cauet feels the midfielder fits Spalletti’s style

The 22-year-old is in demand after starring for Morocco at the World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Ounahi has become a transfer target for a number of Europe’s top teams among them Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, Marseille and Leicester City after his starring role for Morocco at the World Cup but Cauet feels he could be a perfect fit at Napoli.

The former Inter youth coach would like to see Ounahi become the third African player for the Azzurri, joining Nigeria international Victor Osimhen and his Cameroon counterpart Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, since he has the technical ability to play the way Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti likes.

Angers president Said Chabane, whose club Ounahi plays for, recently confirmed that he has received offers from Italy, Spain, England as well as France, and while he wishes to find an agreement this month, he wants the player to stay until the end of the season.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "Ounahi? He's a very strong player, even if this year, Angers is experiencing numerous difficulties in Ligue 1,” Cauet told 1 Station Radio, as quoted by Tuttonapoli.

“Azzedine technically knows how to do everything, he can come close to Spalletti's idea of ​​football. Under the management of the Italian coach, he could improve his physical characteristics and could offer a relevant contribution to Napoli in the second part of the season, if he were to arrive in January.

“Despite his build, he can count on an exceptional technique, an aspect that matters most of all. Sometimes you need to be better with your feet, so much so that the strength of Napoli lies in the ability to spin the ball quickly.

“A footballer like Ounahi could only represent one more weapon for the Blues’ squad. He passes the ball very quickly, it's adequate for the game of the Neapolitans."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ounahi was one of Morocco’s outstanding performers in their run to a historic World Cup semi-final with his display lauded by a number of observers among them former Spain coach Luis Enrique and AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho.

He formed part of a dynamic midfield three alongside Sofyan Amrabat and Selim Amallah, playing in an advanced position, with his tenacity, vision and link up play helping Morocco break down their opponents.

WHAT’S NEXT? With Leicester reported to have tabled a £27 million bid last weekend, more offers are expected for the midfielder who was not part of the Angers squad that played away to Strasbourg in the French Cup on Friday.