'New signings will come good in new season' - Express FC coach Bbosa

The six-time Ugandan champions have signed 10 players in preparation for next season

Express FC coach Wasswa Bbosa is confident the new signings will perform well in the forthcoming season.

The Wankulukuku-based charges have so far signed 10 players ahead of the 2020/21 Ugandan Premier League (UPL) campaign.

Among those signed are goalkeepers Denis Otim and Cryspus Kusiima, defender Richard Bbosa, midfielders Godfrey Lwesibawa, Yahya Mahad Kakooza, Abel Eturude and Ivan Nsengiyunva.

More teams

Others who have joined the six-time UPL champions are forwards Charles Musiige, Baker Sakah, and Mustafa Kiragga.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has made it tough for everyone but I am happy we have prepared well especially with the new players," Bbosa told the club's website.

"I would like to thank my technical team for a good job done.

"Every one of those players will come good during the season because what we want is to see the club compete again."

The tactician has also urged fans to be patient as the team rebuilds for the future.

"I would like to call upon all the fans to be patient with the club," Bbosa continued.

"They should look at the changes as a positive direction because it’s intended to take the club to greater heights."

Meanwhile, striker Frank Kalanda also lauded the technical bench for scouting what he terms as good players ahead of the new season.

The forward has promised to help the new recruits settle well in order for them to help the team perform well.

"I think the technical team has spotted the good players," Kalanda stated in an earlier interview.

"And they are capable of handling the pressure because this is a big club. We welcome them and assure them that we shall help them adjust accordingly to help the club perform well."

The 29-year-old has also promised to score as many goals as possible for the Red Eagles in the new campaign. In the abandoned 2019/20 Ugandan Premier League season, the team managed to score 23 goals.

"I am happy about last season’s performance which was down to teamwork," Kalanda continued.

Article continues below

"But for this coming campaign, I want to return to the [Uganda] Cranes fold and I can only do that by scoring more goals which I am sure of doing."