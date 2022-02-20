New Nigeria convert Lookman strikes for Leicester City in Premier League clash with Wolves

Ademola Lookman’s goal was not enough as Leicester City suffered a 2-1 away defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday.



Fresh from being cleared to represent Nigeria at international level, the former England youth star displayed just what he will bring to the Super Eagles with a fine performance which was only dimmed by Ruben Neves and Daniel Podence’s strikes for the hosts.



The Foxes have been left 11th on the league table, while Wolves have jumped to seventh on the standings.



Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, Ghana centre-back Daniel Amartey and Zambia striker Patson Daka were also in Leicester’s starting set-up, while Kelechi Iheanacho came on in the second half.



Nampalys Mendy, who recently won the Africa Cup of Nations tournament with Senegal, watched the entire game from the Leicester bench.



On the other side, Morocco defender Romain Saiss was in action for Wolves, lasting for the entirety of the game as Lookman and Amartey.



In the matchweek 26 fixture at Molineux Stadium, the hosts broke the scoring in the ninth minute as Raul Gimenez teed up Neves for an outside-the-box shot which bounced past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.



Four minutes to half-time, Lookman drew the visitors level, tapping home from close range after Marc Albrighton delivered a ball across the face of goal.



In the 67th minute, Podence fired another shot from outside the box past Schmeichel, benefiting from a Leander Dendoncker set-up.



It was Wolves’ first time scoring two goals from outside the box in a single Premier League game, in what was their 290th match in the competition.



So far this season, six of the club’s 23 league goals have come from outside the box (26 per cent), a higher share than any other side.



Leicester, meanwhile, are the only side without an away clean sheet in the Premier League this season, having let in 25 goals in their 11 games on the road this term.



Overall, the Foxes have conceded in each of their last 18 league away games since holding Wolves to a goalless draw 378 days ago.