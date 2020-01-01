New Express FC boss Bbosa vows to steady ship after taking over

The experienced tactician promises to deliver a trophy in his short-stint with the former Uganda champions

Express FC's new coach Wasswa Bbosa has promised to turn around dwindling fortunes at the struggling Uganda Premier League club.

Bbosa, who has returned to the club for the second time after the sacking of George Ssimwogerere, believes he knows the identity of the team.



“I believe we can survive relegation,” Bbosa is quoted by New Vision. “We just need to add in some players in the team and everything will be okay. I have been at Express before so I know what to do.

“[Express] are a big side that does not need to be in such a situation. There is no need to worry - everything will be ok.”

Bbosa has been given until the end of the season to revive the six-time Premier League champions. He will have to first deal with the confidence of his players.



Express are 13th on the log on 21 points, just one position above the drop zone and 25 points adrift of leaders Vipers.

Bbosa is the third coach in two seasons to take charge of Express after Ssimwogerere and Kefa Kisala. Musa Mukasa, Isa Lumu, Mahad Yaya Kakooza are some of the players Bbosa are pleading with football governing body Fufa to add to the Express team despite the transfer having ended last month.

Bbosa believes Express can win the Uganda Cup, where they face Maroons FC in the Round of 32.

“I think management thought about me because they know I will do wonders for the team to survive relegation,” Bboba continued.

“I have signed a short term contract until the end of the season in which I believe I can challenge for the Uganda Cup trophy and win a couple of league games.”

Bbosa‘s first game in charge will be against Onduparaka this Friday at Green Light stadium in Arua in the Premier League. In the first round, the Red Eagles suffered a 2-0 defeat to the West Nile side at Wankulukuku Stadium.