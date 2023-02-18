'I'm proud of the team' - New Arsenal signing Jorginho hails performance against Man City but insists his side must work harder

Arsenal's new signing, Jorginho, was keen to seek out the positives from his side's midweek loss to title rivals Manchester City.

Arsenal punished for mistakes

Jorginho "proud of his team"

Could start again at Villa

WHAT HAPPENED? The title race was turned on it's head as City ran out decisive winners in their much-anticipated visit to the Emirates. But, speaking to BT Sport, the experienced Italian international was keen to emphasise the positives and the lessons his young team can draw from the experience.

WHAT THEY SAID: "These big games are about details. We made mistakes and they punished us. But I haven't seen too many teams put in that sort of performance against City, and to be honest, I'm proud of the team. We have an amazing group of guys here and the energy of the stadium was really incredible. Everything is there for us, we just need to believe even more now."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After an astonishing first half of the season the north London side have hit a poor run of form, winless in three games since their epic win against Manchester United almost a month ago. City's victory saw them move top of the table on goal difference, although Arsenal have played one game fewer.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Arsenal travel to Aston Villa on Saturday for an early kick-off that manager Mikel Arteta is less than pleased about. The Gunners are still sweating on the fitness of midfielder Thomas Party, whose absence may see a second consecutive start for winter signing Jorginho.