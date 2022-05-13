'Never will I let someone speak for me' - Lukaku hits out after agent suggests Chelsea exit

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku insist he was the only one who would make decisions on his future following suggestions that he could leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

The striker's agent Federico Pastorello appeared to leave the door open to a move during an interview with La Repubblica.

But Lukaku claims that nobody else had the right to talk in his name while he is focused on matters on the field.

What did Lukaku say?

"Never ever will I let someone speak for me," he fired on social media.

"I kept my mouth shut and focused on helping the team and end the season in the best way possible.

So if someone out there trying to say something about me and the club... not in my name."

What were his agent's comments?

“Given the transfer parameters, nobody could expect this situation,” the star's agent Pastorello had affirmed.

“I won’t discuss technical choices, but it’s clear that there is a problem. However, figures must be put into context. He is the best scorer in the team despite getting less playing time than his team-mates. Now we must defend a Champions League spot and play the FA Cup final. That’s the only thing Romelu is focused on, we haven’t talked about anything else.”

On the subject of Lukaku possibly returning to Inter, the agent confirmed: “Lot of noise for nothing. The club [Inter] and fans are in his heart.

“He has never hidden that and has never hidden the love for Anderlecht, where he’d like to end his career. However, we can’t speculate on negotiations. Chelsea’s owner has changed, we don’t know the interlocutors, let alone we can imagine talks with Inter or AC Milan. We have to wait.”

