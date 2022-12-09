WATCH: He's done it before! Netherlands striker Weghorst scored identical free-kick routine to World Cup equaliser for Wolfsburg in 2020

Wout Weghorst came to the Netherlands' rescue, grabbing a VERY late equaliser against Argentina in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Koopmeiners pulled it short to Weghorst who finished

Big striker scored similar strike for Wolfsburg in 2020

Celebrated both in equal measure

WHAT HAPPENED? Weghorst wheeled away in celebration after sending the Netherlands' quarter-final tie against Argentina to extra-time following an innovative free-kick taken by substitute Teun Koopmeiners. It was a similar scenario for him as the striker scored an almost identical goal for Wolfsburg in their 2-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld in 2020.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With everyone's eyes on the goal, Koopmeiner's free-kick caught everyone, including the Argentine defence off-guard in pulling it short to Weghorst. It was his second strike of the night after getting his side back into things with a well-placed header earlier on.

WHAT NEXT FOR WEGHORST? His services may well be required once again as the quarter-final tie goes all the way to penalties. The winner of the game will go onto face Croatia in the semi-final of the World Cup.