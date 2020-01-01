I want to be able to choose between Netherlands & Mexico, says Heerenveen youngster Wilke

The 18-year-old forward is currently on the books of Heerenveen and hopes to one day have a big call to make on his senior international future

Teun Wilke hopes to one day be in a position where he has to choose between Mexico and the Netherlands when it comes to his senior international allegiance.

At 18 years of age, there is still much potential for the highly-rated forward to unlock.

Should he become the player that those at Heerenveen believe he is destined to be, then his stock will rise for club and country.

At present, Wilke’s focus is locked on Mexico – the land of his birth.

He is, however, intending to thrive in Dutch football and that could mean that he registers on the radar of the Oranje at some stage.

Wilke told Goal of his ambitions: “The truth is that all my life I lived in Mexico, my heart is there, my family lives there. I feel Mexican, but I am not someone who likes to close doors so early in my life.

“I want to prepare and improve, work so hard that I can get to that level where I have to choose between Netherlands and Mexico, that's what I'm focusing on right now.

“When the time comes I will make a decision.”

He added on his efforts at Heerenveen, where he remains part of the U19 set-up for now: “It is very difficult to say [how far or close I am to the first team], you never know when the chance will come.

“I focus on being prepared, being better than the one in front of me. I am one step away. If God wants, it will happen quickly; there is no rush.”

Wilke has plenty of compatriots to look to for inspiration in his ongoing development, including a couple of countrymen in the Eredivisie.

Edson Alvarez and Erick Gutierrez are looking to catch the eye at Ajax and PSV, with Wilke saying of them: “They play in the two best clubs in the Netherlands.

“Ajax played in the Champions League semi-final last year, it's no small thing to come to such a club and suddenly win a place.

“They have enough quality and have to work harder to get there, I am sure they will.

“It is not easy to play in the two most important clubs here, people misperceive and do not realise how difficult it is.”

Another role model for Wilke is Mexico’s all-time leading goalscorer Javier Hernandez, with the current LA Galaxy striker having overcome disappointment at youth level to become a senior star.

Wilke was left out of Mexico’s squad for the 2019 U17 World Cup, where they suffered a final defeat to Brazil, with Chicharito having previously missed out on success at the 2005 event through injury.

“He has always been an example for me, not only for the things he has done,” Wilke said of former Manchester United and Real Madrid frontman Hernandez.

“It is very admirable. Even if I hadn't had that example, I know what I'm made of, what I'm capable of.

“I am sure that I will get over it and do great things. Missing an U17 World Cup will not harm my career at any level.”