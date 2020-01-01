Nelson: Arteta can make me another Sterling or Sane after bringing Man City knowledge to Arsenal

The highly-rated Gunners academy graduate is pleased to be working under a manager who knows all about his potential and how best to unlock it

Reiss Nelson is backing Mikel Arteta, who knows all about the potential in his game, to repeat the success he enjoyed as a coach at Manchester City and turn him into another Raheem Sterling or Leroy Sane success story.

The Gunners boss, who is taking in the first managerial spell of his career, earned rave reviews while working alongside Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

Having seen his stock rise considerably, Arsenal wasted little time in bringing a former club captain back to north London once the decision was taken to part with his fellow countryman Unai Emery.

More teams

Encouraging signs are considered to have been shown across the early weeks of his reign.

Nelson is among those hoping to benefit from future improvement, with Arteta having shown that he has what it takes to bring match-winning ability out of wingers that have previously faced questions of their end product.

“It is crazy because you look at Sterling and Sane and you see them before at their previous teams, they weren’t doing what they do now,” Nelson, who is a product of Arsenal’s academy system, told the Evening Standard.

“I think that is credit to Pep, of course, but Mikel as well because they said he did a lot of one-to-one work with them.

“You can see it because Mikel’s drive is different. I haven’t seen a manager with that much determination to make individuals into better players. I have all my belief in Mikel and I think he is going to make me into a top player.”

Nelson believes that time spent alongside Arteta in the past will aid his development.

The current Gunners boss was taking his coaching badges when an exciting England Under-21 international first showed the Spaniard what he is capable of.

Nelson added: “There were times when I was 15 and he was doing his coaching badges that I used to get the ball and just run past everyone. That was one of my biggest traits.

“He used to manage that team, so he has probably seen glimpses of that. I wouldn’t say it was too easy back then, but now is a great time to have him as a manager because he understands what I am good at.

“Of course, he is going to give me the encouragement when I need it and if I am not doing the right stuff he is going to tell me.

Article continues below

“That’s what I really love, someone who gives me confidence, but then when I am doing the wrong thing, they tell me.

“I am working closely with Mikel and hopefully nailing down my spot in the Arsenal first team.”

Nelson has taken in 14 appearances for Arsenal this season, with the 20-year-old midfielder contributing two goals and as many assists across all competitions.