Nebbi Central demand apology from Onduparaka for alleged Jakisa signing

The Caterpillars stated on Sunday they acquired the full-back on a two-year deal but the move has been questioned

Regional league side Nebbi Central has maintained they have not sold defender Jerry Jakisa to Premier League side Onduparaka FC.

The Caterpillars announced they have acquired the services of Jakisa in a deal that will see him remain at the club until 2022, but Nebbi Central have now protested that announcement.

“Following Onduparaka’s confirmation of Jerry’s [Jakisa] alleged signing on their official social media platforms, we would like to clarify as follow,” Nebbi Central is quoted as saying by Sports Nation.

“As the player’s current club, we don’t know of any such deal and we have only come to learn about it on social media.

“We urge Onduparaka to act in a way that reflects their status as a professional entity.”

Nebbi Central have now demanded an apology from the Arua club before they enter into any talks concerning the future of Jakisa.

“We, therefore, demand an apology from Onduparaka for damaging our name before any round table discussion can be held,” the club’s statement added.

“The player in question will also be subjected to our internal disciplinary processes.”

According to Onduparaka, Jakisa signed a two-year deal and consequently became the second player they have brought on board in the ongoing transfer window.

Bonny Musema is the first player Onduparaka confirmed.

Jakisa previously played for Nyamityobora FC before he left in 2019 for Nebbi Central.

Onduparaka also have appointed head coach Viali Bainomugisha and he will be deputised by Wamboya Mubaraka, with Ibrahim Kongo taking charge of the goalkeeper coaching roles.

Hassan Muhamood has already left Onduparaka and Ezra Bida could join rivals Kyetume FC.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has released guidelines and a deadline for the registration of youth football academies.

The registration exercise is core to the strategic Fufa plan for the development and professionalising of football in Uganda.

According to a document signed by Fufa’s deputy CEO in charge of football, Decolas Kizza, professional clubs in the UPL and in Big League are expected to submit applications by August 21.

Academies owned by Fufa registered clubs will submit their prayers directly while their private counterparts will first comply with Uganda Youth Football Association guidelines.

Registered Fufa academies will be allowed to conduct training, developing and organising football competitions comprising of young players from a minimum age of six years to 18 years.

The academies will be required to share data of their players in order to be registered in the Fufa master player database and each player issued with an identity unique number.