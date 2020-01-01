Ndugwa reveals plans to fight for regular spot at Vipers SC

Injuries in the last season limited the forward’s time on the pitch but he says he is fit and set for the next one

Abraham Ndugwa has explained the measures he plans to undertake to enjoy more playing time for Vipers SC and return to the national team as well this season.

Ndugwa did not feature prominently in the 2019/20 campaign, a season which was cancelled after the 24th match day because of injuries, although he did ultimately clinch a winner's medal after Vipers were declared champions.

“When football resumes, I need to play more games in the forthcoming season at Vipers,” Ndugwa is quoted as saying by Football256. “First of all, I believe in myself, I always do self-evaluation and demand myself. I know what I can offer to the club and I will fight hard for a starting spot at the club.

More teams

“My ultimate target is to improve and become a better player so that I get back into national team fold. With hard work in training, I believe I will achieve this.”

The 24-year-old played in 14 league matches and managed to score just two goals before the Federation of Uganda Football Associations cancelled the competition in May.

The forward revealed how he has been trying to keep himself fit awaiting the new season to kick-off.

“As a player, it’s not easy to train alone, you need to have the discipline to train every day because you always need something that pushes you,” the Ugandan added. “We always become reluctant to train harder.

"So, you have to be highly motivated if you are to train alone but it’s not easy because we are out of action.”

He joined the four-time Premier League champions two years ago from Masavu FC after a rather good 2017/18 season.

Meanwhile, Ugandan defender Joseph Zziwa is elated after joining Tanzanian side Biashara United.

Zziwa was signed by Kenyan coach Francis Baraza and he says the move is a blessing after experiencing a tough time at Express FC.

“I am happy for completing this move especially during this pandemic time,” Zziwa told Football256. “I thank my agent for the tremendous work to find me a new home where I am going to showcase my talent.

“I count it a blessing having a chance to make this move. As a player, I was released by Express just after a season but I remained hopeful and positive and yes God has blessed my hard work.

“I am so delighted to be at Biashara United. I promise the team that I will do all it takes for the team to triumph and have a successful run next season.”

The centre-back is the latest Ugandan to join a Mainland Premier League side. The 2019/20 defender of the year Nicholas Wadada of Azam FC, Cleo Ssettuba and Boban Zirintisa of Mtibwa Sugar are the other Ugandans plying trade in the neighbouring country.