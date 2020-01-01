Ndifuna: Tooro United coach resigns after club skipped match

The Caf ‘B’ licensed tactician tendered in his resignation letter on Thursday just a day after they failed to honour a match

Tooro United coach Eric Ndifuna has resigned just a day after his club failed to play a Uganda Premier League match against Onduparaka FC.

The coach tendered his resignation on Thursday citing the troubles currently facing the club.

“I have resigned my duties as head coach at Tooro United with immediate effect,” Ndifuna is quoted by Kawowo Sports.

“The club seems to be in turmoil and there is a lot of interference in the day to day running of the technical matters at the club. Let me step aside and save face.”

The decision to resign comes barely 24 hours after the club failed to raise the mandatory number of players in their opening match of the second round at home against Onduparaka at St Paul’s Seminary Play-ground.

Tooro United had only four licenced players to Onduparaka’s seven and therefore the match could not kick off as required by law.

Ndifuna was previously assistant coach to long-time friend Richard Wasswa Bbosa who resigned towards the end of the first round.