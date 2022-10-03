Ndidi: Fit-again Nigeria midfielder starts for Leicester City against Nottingham Forest

Wilfred Ndidi has been named in Leicester City’s starting XI for Monday’s Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest.

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder pulled out of the Nigeria squad to face Algeria in Oran after sustaining a hamstring injury in training. Reports had it that Ndidi feigned the knock because Jose Peseiro wanted him to play in the defence – a claim the former Genk star refuted. He will now anchor the Foxes midfield against Steve Cooper’s Reds.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ndidi would be hoping to help Brendan Rodgers’ men secure a first Premier League victory in the 2022-23 campaign. That could also see him return to the three-time African champions’ fold for this month’s international friendly against World Cup-bound Portugal.

WHAT MORE? The trio of Daniel Amartey, Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka will start from the bench hopefully, while Taiwo Awoniyi has been handed a place in Forest’s starting XI.

DID YOU KNOW? Ndidi has featured in all matches for Leicester City in the 2022-23 Premier League campaign – accruing 536 minutes of action in the process.

WHAT NEXT FOR NDIDI? After this fixture, Leicester City are guests of Bournemouth five days later.