Ndidi boost for Leicester City ahead of all-Nigeria Premier League showdown

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has said Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi could be available for the Nottingham Forest clash.

Ndidi pulled out of Nigeria squad injured

Could be available for Foxes on Monday

Leicester looking for first win in the season

WHAT HAPPENED? Ndidi was not available for Nigeria during the international break as he pulled out due to a knock. He had been named in the squad by coach Jose Peseiro for the friendly against Algeria on Tuesday.

As the Super Eagles continued with the preparation and went on to lose 2-1 against the Desert Foxes, Ndidi returned to England.

According to the Foxes manager, he could be available on Monday for a Premier League match against Nottingham Forest.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "We had Wilfred Ndidi come back early," Rodgers confirmed on Friday. "He’s looking really positive and trained this morning, so hopefully he will be fine.

"Dennis Praet had a few days where he was struggling, but he came through the last few days well and looked good in training, so we’re okay.

"This is a new game, a new season, and the players will be ready for it, and we'll look to get the result that we want.

"It’s always difficult that first year back in. Steve [Cooper] has done a brilliant job of getting them into the Premier League. To then create a cohesive unit and team with so many new faces is a challenge.

"It’s a great game for us to look forward to. We’re very determined. The attitude is there and the energy is there – for us to hopefully kick-start our season."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Should Ndidi feature, so too Kelechi Ihenaacho, it would be an all-Nigeria showdown as Forest are expected to field Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis.

Leicester have not faced Forest in the Premier League in 23 years, but they did meet last season in the FA Cup. Meanwhile, Forest have lost their last four league games, conceding at least twice in all four matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR NDIDI AND LEICESTER CITY?: Leicester remain the only winless side in the Premier League this season and Rodgers will aim for an improved performance against Forest.