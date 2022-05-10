Ndao scores as Antalyaspor cage Koka’s Konyaspor

Alassane Ndao was among the goal scorers as Antalyaspor secured a 3-2 comeback victory over Konyaspor in Monday’s Turkish Super Lig outing.

Having opened his league account in the 2-2 draw against champions Trabzonspor, the Senegal international got the nod to start in the hosts’ attack alongside Luiz Adriano, Dogukan Sinik, and Haji Wright.

And he justified manager Nuri Sahin’s confidence in him by finding the net in the five-goal thriller.

Despite Antalyaspor’s promising start, it was the visiting team who took the lead after five minutes courtesy of Guilherme’s penalty.

That lead lasted for just four minutes as the home side restored parity thanks to Luiz Adriano’s fine effort.

As it proved to be a goal-laden first half, Konyaspor regained their lead as Endri Cekici beat goalkeeper Ruud Boffin.

Not willing to give up, Sahin’s team levelled matters after Fredy set up Ndao to fire home from close range as both teams went into the half time break with two goals apiece.

Haji Wright’s strike from the penalty spot in the 66th minute condemned the Anatolian Eagle as Ilhan Palut’s men would blame themselves for missing scoring chances.

After playing for 70 minutes, Ndao – who now boasts two goals in the 2021-22 campaign – was subbed off for Algeria Houssam Ghacha.

Whereas, Angola’s Fredy was subbed off with ten minutes left to play by Hakan Ozmert.

On the other side, Egypt international Ahmed Hassan ‘Koka’ played all 90 minutes for Konyaspor while Congo’s Paul-Jose M'Poku was not dressed for action.

Thanks to this result, Antalyaspor climbed to the eighth position having accrued 55 points from 36 games. Notwithstanding, that will not guarantee them a place in Europa League next season.

Article continues below

They travel to the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium for their next showdown against Kasimpasa on May 15 as they bid to extend their unbeaten run to three games.

Even with the defeat, Konyaspor remain third on the log with 64 points from the same number of matches. They would be eyeing redemption in their next fixture against Hatayspor.

Following his impressive goalscoring displays at Fatih Karagumruk – a team he helped reach the Turkish topflight – Ndao was linked with a move to Nottingham Forest before heading to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli in 2021.