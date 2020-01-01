Ndahiro: SC Villa defender explains why Kizza deserved move to Montreal Impact

The Uganda defender made a move to MLS after a successful stint at KCCA FC

SC Villa defender Derrick Ndahiro has revealed Mustafa Kizza's move to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Montreal Impact is a motivation to other youngsters in the country.

Kizza made a move to MLS after spending four years at KCCA FC where he won two Ugandan Premier League titles, as many Uganda Cups, Super 8 Cup and the Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations (Cecafa) Club Championship.

"Kizza’s transfer to the USA gives us a lot of lessons, it’s so inspiring," Ndahiro said as quoted by Football256.

"Especially that we have seen him rise to the top, it has changed the mentality of mostly younger players that in life everything is possible if you believe and work upon your growth as a football player."

The youngster says he is not surprised by Kizza move owing to his positive characteristics while in the Ugandan Premier League.

"Honestly I was not surprised at all because ever since he was given a chance to play at KCCA, he was always focused, determined, and loved what he always did," Ndahiro continued.

"About him succeeding in America, of course, he will triumph since he is addicted to hard work and success."

Ndahiro has been linked with a move to Lugogo-based KCCA to fill the void left by Kizza.

Kizza has been a key member of the Kassasiro Boys side which lifted the Premier League title in 2019.

In the abandoned season which KCCA surrendered the title to Vipers FC, the full-back-cum-winger scored five goals and gave 12 assists from 19 games.

During the Caf Champions League, where KCCA were eventually eliminated by Petro Atletico of Angola, Kizza scored two goals and made two assists in the campaign.

When KCCA conquered the 2019 Cecafa Kagame Cup in Rwanda, and for the second time in their history, the winger scored two goals.

He was signed by the capital city club in 2017. He has also been a key player for the Uganda national team as he scored two goals and contributed to the scoring of five goals during the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers.

Kizza will become the second Ugandan to play for Montreal Impact in MLS after Mike Azira.



