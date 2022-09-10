Nashville vs LA Galaxy: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022 MLS season continues to edge towards its endgame this week, as Nashville and Los Angeles Galaxy face off at GEODIS Park. The hosts look effectively secured for a promising postseason place, having enjoyed a fairly strong campaign.
But their visitors sit on the edge of the positions for MLS Cup qualification in the Western Conference - and this match, against a rival perched above them, is one of the most crucial they will face this campaign.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.
Nashville vs LA Galaxy date & kick-off time
Nashville vs LA Galaxy
September 10, 2022
8:30pm BST / 3:30pm ET
How to watch Nashville vs LA Galaxy on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on TUDN USA.
In the UK, viewers can watch the match on Sky Sports Football and stream it on the Sky Go app.
US
TUDN USA
UK
Sky Sports Football
Sky Go
Nashville squad & team news
Fired by the brilliance of Hany Mukhtar this term, Nashville have proven arguably one of the surprise packages of the MLS season - and they'll have dreams of upsetting the established order as they go in search of glory over the final few weeks.
Ake Arnaud Loba remains sidelined for this clash, though Teal Bunbury could be in line to make his return to the fold.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Willis, Panicco, Meyer
Defenders
Lovitz, Romney, Maher, Miller, Moore, Washington, Zimmerman
Midfielders
McCarty, Mukhtar, Muyl, Godoy, Haakenson, Anunga, Davis
Forwards
Leal, Loba, Zubak, Bunbury, Shaffelburg, Sapong
LA Galaxy squad and team news
One of the regular heavyweights in MLS history, the Galaxy have been rather shown up by crosstown rivals LAFC this term - and the thought of missing out on the MLS Cup entirely as the latter take aim at the Supporters Shield is a major blow to their pride.
Chicharito will hope to atone for a penalty howler last time out, though Jonathan Perez is expected to be sidelined through injury.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Bond, Sánchez, Klinsmann
Defenders
Araujo, Williams, Coulibaly, Zavaleta, Leerdam, Villafaña, DePuy, Neal, Gasper
Midfielders
Brugman, Puig, Vázquez, Delgado, Costa, Kljestan, Álvarez, Harvey, Aguirre, Saldaña , Edwards, Perez
Forwards
Cabral, Grandsir, Chicharito, Dunbar, Judd, Joveljić