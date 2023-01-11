Antonio Cassano has labelled Victor Osimhen as the in-form striker in Serie A but believes Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez has more quality.

Osimhen has scored 10 Serie A goals from 13 matches

Martinez has notched eight goals from 17 appearances

Cassano believes Martinez is the better player

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old Nigeria international is having a great campaign with Napoli which has seen the Serie A giants top the 20-team league table.

His display has caught the attention of 40-year-old Cassano, who played for Italy and a host of Serie A clubs like AS Roma, Sampdoria, and Inter Milan.

When asked to compare Osimhen and Inter's Lautaro Martinez, Cassano hailed Osimhen for his current form but insisted Martinez was a notch higher in terms of quality.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "If we talk about form, obviously Osimhen is the best in the league. But in terms of absolute quality, the strongest is Lautaro Martinez," Cassano told Bobo TV.

"If I had to choose between the two, I would take the Argentine who is very strong, has the quality, and moves well."

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Super Eagle has scored 10 Serie A goals from 13 fixtures, ranking him as the leading scorer in the division. In addition, Osimhen has chipped in with two assists.

Osimhen, who opened his goal account in a 5-2 victory against Verona on August 15, played 27 Serie A matches for Napoli last season, scored 14 goals, and provided two assists.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Martinez has scored eight Serie A goals from 17 matches. Last season, the Argentine featured in 35 games for Inter, scored 21 goals, and provided three assists.

WHAT NEXT OSIMHEN? He will hope to be on the scoresheet again when Napoli host Juventus in a league fixture at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Friday.