Napoli's Osimhen gets angry when things go wrong and wants to break everything - Gargano

Former Napoli midfielder Walter Gargano has described striker Victor Osimhen as a player hungry for goals who always give his best on the pitch.

Osimhen has so far scored nine Serie A goals this

He also has two assists to his name in the current campaign

Napoli will next take on Inter Milan on Wednesday

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old Nigeria international has been among the key lights for the Partenopei, especially in the current campaign where they are currently perched at the top of the Serie A table.

Ahead of their league resumption fixture against Inter Milan this week, the 38-year-old Gargano, who managed 189 appearances for Napoli and currently turns out for Penarol, discussed what the Super Eagle offers the Italian outfit.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “Osimhen has incredible strength, he has an obvious hunger for goals, he never leaves a ball to chance,” Gargano said as quoted by Napoli Magazine.

“If he gets it wrong he gets angry with himself because he always wants to get the best. He wants to break everything. It’s good to keep running, just like he’s doing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Super Eagle has so far managed 11 appearances for Napoli in Serie A this season, scored nine goals, and chipped in with two assists. His first of the campaign came in the 5-2 win against Hellas on August 15.

His contribution has helped Napoli to keep their title hunt on course as they are leading the 20-team log with 41 points from 15 matches and are the only unbeaten side in the division.

WHAT NEXT FOR OSIMHEN? He will hope to be among the goals when Napoli return to Serie A action with a fixture against Inter Milan at the San Siro on Wednesday.