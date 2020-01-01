Napoli new boy Osimhen eager to face Juventus star Ronaldo in Serie A

Gennaro Gattuso's side travel to Turin to face the reigning league champions for their matchday three on October 4

New Napoli signing Victor Osimhen is looking forward to playing against Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo in his maiden Serie A campaign.

After a scintillating debut season for Lille, where he scored 13 goals in 27 Ligue games, the Super Eagles striker is ready to have another experience against "one of the greatest players on earth".

Osimhen’s Napoli visit Gervinho's Parma for their opening league outing on Sunday but the 21-year-old also has his sights set on the trip to Allianz Stadium on October 4.

“I’m really looking forward to a new career here in Serie A. Playing against the likes of Christian Ronaldo is something one can eagerly wait,” Osimhen told the Caf website.

“While at Lille, I had the opportunity of playing against some of the best players in the world like Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and it would definitely be a whole great experience to play against Ronaldo, who is one of the greatest players on earth. So, I’m looking forward to facing him soon.”

The Lagos-born star moved to Naples for a reported African record transfer fee which could rise to €80 million. Despite the buzz around his switch, he said he is not feeling any pressure to perform.

“There is no pressure on me since I came here rather, I just need to work and do what I loved doing” he added.

“I just need to do my work on the pitch and give my all like I have always been doing and getting the goals for both my club and country. This is the most important thing for me and there is no pressure at all. I just want to do my thing in my own way.”

During Napoli’s pre-season training camp in Castel di Sangro, Osimhen scored two hat-tricks in the two friendly matches Gattuso’s side played.

He first scored an eight-minute hat-trick against L'Aquila in an encounter that ended 11-0 and then scored another hat-trick against Serie C outfit Teramo a week later.

Ahead of his maiden Serie A campaign, he disclosed he has no personal goal target but he is focused on helping the Stadio San Paolo outfit win silverware.

“I am happy for the goals I scored pre-season,” the Nigeria forward said. “I’m not the kind of players that set a number of goals I’m going to score for my team because I’m a team player; I don’t set personal target before that of the team.

“I just want to score as much as I can for my team, help them doing well and winning trophies. So, there is no personal targets for me; I just want to do well and get the goals for my team."