Napoli forward Osimhen reveals he was rejected twice before sealing Lille move

The Super Eagle has been a hit for the Italian outfit and insists they will push for the Scudetto in the next campaign

Celebrated Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen has revealed he was rejected by two clubs before landing his Lille deal and later moving to SC Napoli.

The 23-year-old played for Wolfsburg and Charleroi in his early years. However, the attacker has revealed it was not an easy journey to the top since he had to start 'from scratch' twice.

"First of all: I am here and I am proud of myself. Where did I come from? I had to start from scratch twice after being rejected by two clubs, but then finally Lille offered me a chance to redeem myself and now I am in Naples," Osimhen told Corriere dello Sport.

"Today I can do whatever I want and I consider myself lucky. I have already realized my dreams: the new one that will come will be like a bonus."

Last season, Napoli were among the top teams in Serie A pushing for the title but ended up finishing third.

"We were very, very close to the Scudetto: we all gave everything to win it, but this is football. It was and remains a dream: we will try again. Even the Champions League, however, was a dream and we achieved it," Osimhen continued.

The Naples-based charges have lost several players ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Osimhen insists Napoli have new leaders to replace those 'key men and great players' who left.

"The team has changed a lot. [Lorenzo] Insigne, [David] Ospina, [Kalidou] Koulibaly, [Dries] Mertens, and [Faouzi] Ghoulam, key men and great leaders, have gone and I want to thank them: I love them all and wish them only the best," the forward continued.

"Now, however, there are other leaders: I'm happy for Giovanni Di Lorenzo, the new captain, and then there is Mario Rui. And among other things, new good, determined and technical players have arrived who will help us fill the void left by these great champions."