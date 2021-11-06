'Napoli defender Koulibaly is the best in the world' - Onofri

Former Genoa coach Claudio Onofri believes Kalidou Koulibaly is currently the best defender in the world.

The Teranga Lion has been vital for the Naples charges in Serie A, where the team has so far conceded just three goals in the 11 matches they have played. The 69-year-old has further made a bold claim that the league leaders are currently the most complete team in the division.

"But for me, Napoli goes to the top of this final podium. They are the most complete team in Serie A," Onofri said as quoted by AreaNapoli.

"They have extraordinary power at the moment. I still remember the match in Rome [against AS Roma that ended 0-0], they had it. I have imprinted it in my mind.

"In that match, Napoli was put in difficulty, but the reaction was perfect. I am fascinated by what is happening in Naples. I was afraid that Luciano Spalletti would not give this precise impression, but it has happened. It's a year, in particular, Napoli can triumph.

"Spalletti has the best defender in the world, obviously I am talking about Kalidou Koulibaly, who is paired with [Amir] Rrahmani."

But the Senegal international will miss Napoli's assignment at home to Verona this weekend after being sent off, away to Salernitana, in last weekend's Serie A assignment that they won by a solitary goal.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is also doubtful as he is still recovering from an injury.

Onofri is expecting a tough season where Napoli would pip the likes of AC Milan and their rivals to the title.

"This is a special year in Serie A, but I must say [Napoli] if I had to name my favourite, I would have no doubts about that.

"True, Milan are playing well, they are having a great season. The same goes for Inter, who have a great team but I would certainly put them on the final podium of Serie A."