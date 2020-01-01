Napoli defender Koulibaly 'dreamed of duel with Barcelona’s Messi'

The towering centre-back will go up against the diminutive forward at the Camp Nou on Saturday night

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is anticipating the Champions League Round of 16 second leg tie with Barcelona at the Camp Nou, exclaiming he dreamt of duels with Argentine superstar Lionel Messi.

The Senegalese centre-back was absent from the first leg at the San Paolo because of a hamstring injury. The match was played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic and ended in a 1-1 draw.

Ahead of the return leg in the Catalan capital, Koulibaly is very well aware that collective responsibility will be key if they are to dispose of the former European champions.

"I also dreamed of the duel with Messi, however, we have to think as a team,” Koulibaly told Sky Sports Italia as reported by Corriere del Mezzogiorno.

“Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba have also recovered. I will give 400% to win this match and give joy to the fans.”

Napoli finished the Serie A season in seventh spot but do have a place in the Europa League guaranteed after beating league champions Juventus via penalties in the Coppa Italia final.

Prior to a league match against Sassuolo, which Napoli won 2-0, Koulibaly also emphasised the need for a strong mentality in dealing with Quique Setien’s side.

“Now we have three more games that must be played to the maximum strength in order to be ready for the Champions League challenge,” the 29-year-old told Radio Kiss Kiss.

“We must grow and above all improve our mentality. We are not afraid and we will try to face Barcelona on equal terms to play for qualification until the end.”

Koulibaly as always, remains one of the most talked-about players in the transfer market and the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and also Barcelona have been rumoured to have the former Genk man on their wishlist.

However, no offer has been made for the player according to sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli.

“At this moment, we haven’t received any offers,” Giuntoli told DAZN.

“Koulibaly had important offers in the past and a great deal of interest, but we are in no rush to make decisions.

“We consider our players important and will discuss the situation with them.”