Napoli coach Spalletti compares Osimhen's quality to AC Milan legend Weah

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti has compared Victor Osimhen’s quality to former AC Milan and Paris Saint Germain striker George Weah.

Spalletti believes the Super Eagles striker is as good as Weah who is still the only African to have won the Ballon d’Or (in 1995).

Osimhen has scored nine goals in 12 matches across all competitions in this campaign and his blistering form has helped Napoli rise to the summit of the Serie A table.

The former Lille star who moved to Naples in August 2020, was also likened to Netherlands and AC Milan legend Marco van Basten but his Italian coach was able to point out a difference between him and Liberia legend Weah who is also the President of the West African nation.

“He is similar to Weah, probably not as strong technically, but with the same quality. He also reminds me of Van Basten. Osimhen is young and he can reach those levels,” Spalletti was quoted by Football Italia.

After missing his side's last two matches, Osimhen is set to return to action on Sunday when Napoli host Verona for a Serie A encounter at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

“Victor [Osimhen], Fabian, and Insigne did the entire training as a group. Kostas Manolas in the field. Malcuit did custom in the gym,” read a statement from the club.

Napoli are yet to lose a league match this season and they are level on 31 points with second-placed AC Milan after 11 games.

Meanwhile, Spalletti hopes his team can maintain their fine form, even in the absence of Senegal’s Kalidou Koulibaly who will be suspended for Sunday’s match after receiving a straight red card against Salernitana last Sunday.

“We want to stay at the top, but we can’t guarantee this result. We need consistency and I believe the team has room for improvement,” he added.

“On Sunday, his majesty Koulibaly will be suspended, but I have great professionals who can make up for his absence.

“We want to feel well with ourselves and try to win every game. Every game we don’t win is a missed chance. We’ll try to win as many matches as possible. We’ll see if there are stronger teams.”