Namungo FC fire warning to Simba SC: We are ready to spoil your title party

The local giants have been warned they will receive the trophy but after losing in their league match at Majaliwa Stadium

Namungo FC have warned Simba SC they will be going for nothing less than three points when the two sides clash in a Mainland Premier League match on Wednesday.

The much-awaited league match at Majaliwa Stadium in Ruangwa, Lindi, will also see Simba presented with the trophy for winning a third straight title a week ago, after their 80 points proved difficult for challengers Azam FC and Young Africans to reach with six matches to spare.

Namungo are also fighting to finish the season among the top three sides as they are fourth on the 20-team log with 59 points, and this is the reason club chairman Hassan Zadadu has warned Simba that they will spoil their party with a huge win in the match.

“We know Simba are coming here with a joyful mood to be presented their title but, they will leave behind maximum points to us so we should continue to get closer to the top two places on the ladder,” Zadadu is quoted by Daily News.

Zadadu further said their main aim is to make sure they finish the season in a better position so that they can attract sponsors ahead of the new season.

“In short, I can say we are 100 percent ready to get crucial points from Simba to keep us moving forward in the league,” Zadadu continued.

Namungo coach Thiery Hitimana also said their main aim is to finish in a better position and also took his time to congratulate Simba for winning a third straight league title.

Simba are looking forward to the match against Namungo as they will be presented with the trophy after Ndanda FC gave them a guard of honour in their last league match.

Simba coach Sven Vandenbroeck has stated his main target now is to make sure they finish the season on high.

Simba will, however, miss the services of defender Shomari Kapombe, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season, after he was injured in the FA Cup quarter-final 2-0 win against holders Azam FC.

He was stretchered off after a reckless tackle by Frank Domayo and the incident should rule him out until the 2020/21 season.