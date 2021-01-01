Namibia vs Tanzania: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Taifa Stars will be going flat out for a win to ensure they keep alive their hopes of making it from the group stage of the competition

Tanzania will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways when they take on Namibia in their second Group D match of the African Nations Championship on Saturday.

Taifa Stars lost their opening match 2-0 against Zambia and will be keen to make amends and win the tie so they can be assured of making it from the group stage.

However, the Etienne Ndayiragije-led charges will not find the going easy considering the fact that Namibia also lost their group opener against Guinea 3-0.

It is a battle between the two teams considered as minnows in the pool.

Game Namibia vs Tanzania Date Saturday, January 23, 2021 Time 22:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on StarTimes and Azam TV.

Tanzania TV channel Online stream Azam TV NONE

Outside Tanzania, the game will be LIVE on KBC (Kenya) and StarTimes in (Uganda).

Outside (Tanzania) TV channel Online stream KBC (Kenya) and StarTimes (Uganda) NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Namibia squad Goalkeepers Edward Maova, Ratanda Mbazuvara, Kamaijanda Ndisiro, Jonas Mateus. Defenders Emilio Martin, Vitapi Ngaruka, Ivan Kamberipa, Pat-Nevin Uanivi, Aprocious Petrus, Gregory Aukumeb, Johannes Mutanga, Erasmus Ikeinge. Midfielders Alfeus Handura, Dynamo Fredericks, Absalom Iimbondi, Immanuel Heita, Ambrosius Amseb, Wendell Rudath, Gustav Isaak, Llewelyn Stanley, Wesley Katjiteo, Brandon Neibeb, Marcell Papama. Forwards Panduleni Nekundi, Issaskar Gurirab, Deryl Goagoseb and Elmo Kambindu. .

Namibia coach Richard Bobby Samaria has a full squad to choose from and a win will be important for his charges to bring their campaign back on track.

Probable XI for Namibia: Maova, Martin, Fredericks, Ngaruka, Kamberia, Petrus, Papama, Heita, Limbondi, Amseb, Kambindu.

Position Tanzania squad Goalkeepers Aishi Manula, Juma Kaseja, Dan Mgore. Defenders Shomari Kapombe, Israel Mwenda, Edward Manyama, Yassin Mustapha, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Carlos Protas, Said Ndemla. Midfielders Baraka Majogoro, Yussuf Mhilu, Zuberi Dabi, Ibrahim Ame, Ayoub Lyanga, Feisal Salum, Rajabu Athumani, Ditram Nchimbi. Forwards John Bocco, Deus Kaseke, Lucas Kikoti, Farid Mussa, Adam Adam, Abdulrazack Hamza, Salum Khelfinnie, Samwel Jackson, Paschal Gaudance.

Taifa Stars will still miss the services of injured captain John Bocco but everyone else from the opening fixture is available.

Defender Shomari Kapombe is hopeful Stars will bounce back against the Brave Warriors.

“I believe the technical bench has identified the weak areas we displayed and will use them to make the team stronger in our upcoming tie so that we can win and revive hopes of sailing into the next round,” the defender said as quoted by Daily News.

“In the first half, our performance was great and we dominated the match but in the second half, we lost concentration thereby enabling [Zambia] to score two goals. But the most important thing is to do well in our next battle.”

Probable XI for Tanzania: Manula, Kapombe, Protas, Kikoti, Nondo, Majogoro, Salum, Lyanga, Mhilu, Nchimbi, Manyama.