'Naija for life! Let's f***ing go!' Asisat Oshoala sends message to Nigerians after Super Falcons beat Australia in Fifa Women's World Cup

Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala came off the bench to net the third goal in Super Falcons' win as she reaches World Cup milestone.

Oshoala came off then bench to score Nigeria's third

She is now among the all-time World Cup top goalscorers in Africa

Nigeria sit at the summit of Group B

WHAT HAPPENED: Nigeria beat Australia 3-2 in the Fifa Women's World Cup on Wednesday to register Africa's maiden win in the global spectacle. The win saw the Nigerians move to the summit of Group B ahead of Canada on goal difference as they both sit on four points.

In her post-match, pitchside interview Nigeria's star player Asisat Oshoala revealed why she started the game on the bench and then let all her emotions out when asked if she had a message for her fellow Nigerians.

WHAT WAS SAID: Oshoala, who received a yellow card right after scoring for taking off her shirt, could have received another caution if the match officials were present in her post-match press conference as her excitement led to a slight slip of a tongue.

"Niaja for life! Let's f***ing go!", she said as she signed off at the end of the interview.

Earlier she had been very keen to give her teammates their dues.

"I am going to give kudos to my teammates, everyone played their hearts out. No one knows what this team is made of. We only have to come to the field and show the kind of heart that we have. This team has a lot to offer and the world saw that today," Oshoala told the media after the game.

ON STARTING FROM THE BENCH: "Sometimes you need to make a decision for the team and to be honest, I wasn't feeling too well but I am not a selfish person. If someone is not 100%, then other people can step up, this is why we have 23 players in the team. The players stepped up. It does not matter where I start, what is most important is the team results."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Oshoala has now banged in three goals across three separate World Cups as she goes level with Nigerian legends Rita Nwadike and Nkiru Okosieme alongside Cameroonian duo Gaëlle Enganamouit and Gabrielle Onguene as the continent's top goalscorers in the competition.

The 28-year-old Barcelona forward claims to not have been aware of this milestone and insists that her focus is always on the team.

"Each tournament I play I want to fight for my team and fight for this badge. This is the best country in the world," Oshoala said.

WHAT'S NEXT: Nigeria will take on Group B basement team Ireland at the end of the month as they look to advance to the knockout stages.