N-word allegations force FC Cincinnati coach Jans to resign

The Dutchman will leave the club just days after the MLS Players Association filed a complaint regarding "extremely inappropriate comments"

FC Cincinnati head coach Ron Jans' resignation was announced on Tuesday following an investigation into his alleged use of the N-word.

In the midst of his first pre-season with the club after being hired midway through FC Cincy's first MLS campaign, Jans stepped away from the team over the weekend after a complaint was made by the Major League Soccer Players Association.

The complaint stated Jans allegedly made "extremely inappropriate comments" while calling for an investigation into the incident.

Multiple reports stated that the comment in question was a racial slur, with Jans later claiming that the word was used as part of a quote of hip-hop lyrics.

On Monday, FC Cincy officially confirmed Jans' departure following an investigation, with the Dutchman opting to resign.

"As Major League Soccer’s investigation unfolded and some themes emerged, Ron offered his resignation and we agreed that it was the best course of action for everyone involved with FC Cincinnati,” club president Jeff Berding said.

“We place the utmost importance on a strong culture within our club, beginning in our locker room, and that every person connected with FC Cincinnati feels valued, respected and trusted.

"Racial and cultural diversity is a major part of what makes the game of soccer so special, and we place the highest priority on respecting every person involved in our game.

"This includes absolutely everyone associated with our club, from our locker room and front office, all the way through to our fans."

In a statement released on Tuesday afternoon, the MLSPA addressed Jans' departure, denying the claims that the incident stemmed from lyrics at all while criticising both the coach and the club's handling of the event.

"We have been incredibly disappointed by the attempts to manipulate the public conversation over the last few days with false narratives and strategic leaks to the press," MLSPA chief Bob Foose said in the statement. "For example, the narrative that the conduct here involved singing along to song lyrics is completely false, despite the former coach’s recent assertions. Also false is the narrative that a complaint was filed by any particular player or players.

"These intentional falsehoods have added to the toxicity of the atmosphere and encouraged further, deplorable abuse of players. They were clear attempts to manipulate the truth and intimidate those who call out unacceptable behavior. It is our sincere hope that FC Cincinnati will learn from and address these mistakes, and begin to chart a new course forward, one that includes treating all of its players, current and former, with fairness and respect."

Jans joined the club in August, replacing Alan Koch as head coach of the then-first-year team, in what the club called a "short-term solution".

The former PEC Zwolle, Heerenveen and Groningen boss amassed a 1-5-4 record during his 10 games in charge of the club, while FC Cincy finished last in MLS with 24 points and a -44 goal difference.

Yoann Damet will serve as the club’s interim head coach while General Manager Gerard Nijkamp begins the search for a new head coach.

Damet, who has been an FC Cincy assistant since 2017, previously served as the club's interim coach between Koch's dismissal and Jans' hiring.

FC Cincy will begin the club's second MLS campaign on March 1 against the New York Red Bulls.