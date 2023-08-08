Mykhailo Mudryk is Chelsea's new No.10! £88m man handed Christian Pulisic's old jersey after USMNT star's transfer to Milan

- Chelsea announce shirt numbers
- Mudryk to take No. 10
- Cursed No. 9 left vacant
WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues have assigned new numbers ahead of the 2023/24 campaign with several existing players opting to take new shirt numbers. Mudryk, who completed a £89m ($109m) transfer in January from Shakhtar Donetsk, will wear the prized No. 10 after discarding the No. 15. Fellow forward Nicolas Jackson will wear the No. 15 instead of the cursed No. 9, which remains open.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Levi Colwill will have No. 26 on his back, invoking the legend John Terry who was also a fellow Chelsea graduate. Noni Madueke will take the No. 11, defender Axel Disasi gets the No. 2, whereas, Christopher Nkunku will wear No. 18. Lesley Ugochukwu will wear No. 20, Robert Sanchez will have No. 31 and Raheem Sterling is the new No. 7.
Chelsea’s 2023/24 squad numbers in full
1 - Kepa Arrizabalaga
2 - Axel Disasi
3 - Marc Cucurella
5 - Benoit Badiashile
6 - Thiago Silva
7 - Raheem Sterling
8 - Enzo Fernandez
10 - Mykhailo Mudryk
11 - Noni Madueke
13 - Marcus Bettinelli
14 - Trevoh Chalobah
15 - Nicolas Jackson
16 - Lesley Ugochukwu
17 - Carney Chukwuemeka
18 - Christopher Nkunku
19 - Armando Broja
20 - Andrey Santos
21 - Ben Chilwell
23 - Conor Gallagher
24 - Reece James
26 - Levi Colwill
27 - Malo Gusto
29 - Ian Maatsen
31 - Robert Sanchez
33 - Wesley Fofana
37 - Mason Burstow
47 - Lucas Bergstrom
50 - Eddie Beach
67 - Lewis Hall
WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will begin their Premier League campaign with a blockbuster clash against Liverpool on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.