Myda FC will get first UPL win against BUL FC - Mafabi

The newcomers have lost eight out of their last nine matches and are at the bottom of the table

Malaba Youth Development Association FC assistant captain Isma Mafabi is hopeful the Ugandan Premier League debutants will get their first league win against BUL FC on Friday.



The Malaba-based team will be at Kyabazinga Stadium to play the hosts hoping to get their first win of the season. Since making their debut, they have lost eight out of the nine games they have played, drawing the remaining one.

However, the vice-captain is hopeful they will record their maiden win when they play the Kakindu-based team.

"It has been our first season in the league and we have lost many games but [I am sure we will get our first win on Friday]," Mafabi said ahead of the match.



"We have had a number of challenges since the start of the season but most of those have been handled and currently, I am glad to say the players are in good shape both mentally and physically."

Mafabi went on to opine where the problem has been for the UPL newcomers in the on-going season.



"It is very sad that the team has been losing games due to small mistakes that can surely be rectified and as a team we have tried to work on some of them and we believe they will be prevented," he continued.



"BUL have also lost their last three games meaning they are wounded buffaloes who will come to get results from us but we are more than ready to stage a challenge."



The hosts are in 13th position with seven points, six more than Myda who are at the bottom of the table. The latter's last match was a 4-1 loss against Express FC on February 23.

In-form striker George Senkaaba put them into the lead in the 22nd minute after rounding up the Myda defence to squeeze the ball into an empty net. Despite seeing much of the ball in the first half, the Wasswa Bbosa-led charges went into the break enjoying a 1-0 lead.

Article continues below

On resumption, Express continued to press their hosts but they had to wait until the 58th minute when Godfrey Lwesibawa powered home the second goal from a free header and they were 3-0 up two minutes later when Ssenkaba scored his second of the afternoon after a fine finish.

Lwesibawa then made it 4-0 for the Red Eagles, meeting a cross from Ssenkaba to drive a low-footed effort past the keeper, however, Myda denied Express keeper Mathias Muwanga a clean sheet after Issa Lumu was fouled inside the box with the referee pointing to the penalty spot.

Eric Mutebi then stepped up for Myda to send keeper Muwanga the wrong way and hand their team at least a goal from the battle.