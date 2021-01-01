MYDA FC part ways with Samadu as Madanda takes charge

The promoted side have made changes to their technical bench after struggling in the top-tier, where they face relegation

Ugandan Premier League side MYDA FC have confirmed changes to their technical bench with the exit of long-serving head coach Musafiri Abdu Samadu.

Samadu, who helped the team to gain promotion to the top-flight last season, has parted ways with the Flying Eagles on mutual consent with his assistant Elisha Madanda taking over on an interim basis, and he will be assisted by James Kasirye.

In the letter labelled ‘changes in the technical department’ signed by the team’s communication department and obtained by Goal, the club has stated: “The management of MYDA and coach Musafiri Abdu Samadu have agreed to terminate his employment by mutual consent.

“MYDA has achieved two league titles under his stewardship, one in the regional league and the other…further with a historic promotion from our debut season in the Ugandan Premier League.

“The club management would like to take this opportunity to thank him for his tremendous contribution towards these achievements and its long-term vision, thereby wishing him all the best in the next endeavours.

“Coach Elisha Madanda will take over the head coach’s role assisted by James Kasirye both on interim basis effectively.

“The club will make official communication on our various media platforms concerning any further developments in our technical department.”

He becomes yet another casualty in this very season after the sacking of Brian Ssenyondo (Mbarara City), Charles Livingstone Mbabazi (Kyetume FC), and Mike Mutebi of KCCA FC, who was fired a week ago to be replaced by his assistant Morley Byekwaso.

Article continues below

Samadu, a CAF “B” licensed tactician, will leave MYDA lying second from the bottom of the 16-team table with six points from 16 matches, as they have only managed one win, drawn three, and lost 12 matches so far this campaign.

New coach Madanda will start his reign with a Uganda Cup fixture as MYDA travel to face defending champions Proline FC in the Round of 32 at Lugogo Stadium on Tuesday.

The return leg will be played at the King George IV Memorial Stadium on April 9.